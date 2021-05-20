Hooded Menace Premiere New Single "Blood Ornaments" From Upcoming New Album "The Tritonus Bell"

Finnish death/doom metal band Hooded Menace premiere a new single named “Blood Ornaments”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Tritonus Bell", which will be out in stores August 27.

Says guitarist Lasse Pyykkö:

"It is with utter excitement that we premiere the first track off our new album The Tritonus Bell! There’re definitely some new flavours added to the mix, and 'Blood Ornaments' comes with some of our most intriguing ingredients yet – and a bloody side taste. There’s a contrast between death/doom misery and head-bangable heavy metal riffs like never heard before in Hooded Menace's music, making 'Blood Ornaments' my favourite track from the album."