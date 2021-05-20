Eye of Purgatory (Necrogod, Paganizer, Revolting, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Where Life Slowly Fades" From Upcoming New Album "The Lighthouse"

Swedish death metal outfit Eye of Purgatory (Necrogod, Paganizer, Revolting, etc.) premiere a new song entitled “Where Life Slowly Fades”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Lighthouse". The record will be released on June 18th through Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Where Life Slowly Fades" below.