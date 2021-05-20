Gizmachi Premiere New Music Video For “Turned To Dust”
Gizmachi premiere a new official music video for their song “Turned To Dust” from the band's latest record “Omega Kaleid“, out in stores now. That album features Soilwork frontman Bjorn “Speed” Strid on vocals.
Explains guitarist Jay Hannon:
“‘Turned To Dust‘ was written when Gizmachi‘s future was pretty much up in the air. We’d always written our music with the four of us together in the same room, but Mike and I summoned our inner Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and wrote this song with a drum machine in my old bedroom studio. I think it has a different vibe from the rest of the record because of that. Every time we wrote a drum part, we would ask each other, ‘What would Jimmie do (W.W.J.D.)?’ And once Jimmie got a hold of the song, it instantly sounded like Gizmachi.”
