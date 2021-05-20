Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Obscura, Ex-Necrophagist) Premieres New Single “In The Glacier’s Eye”
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, ex-Necrophagist) premieres his new advance track titled “In The Glacier’s Eye“, taken from the upcoming solo album “To Where The Light Retreats”, out in stores on June 01st.
Says Grossmann of it:
“This song is probably one of the catchiest songs I’ve written so far. Still, you can clearly hear my signature. Hence I’m stoked to share this new single from my upcoming album with you all.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vexed Premiere New Music Video "Fake"
- Next Article:
Gizmachi Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Obscura) Premieres New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.