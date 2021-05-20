Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Obscura, Ex-Necrophagist) Premieres New Single “In The Glacier’s Eye”

Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, ex-Necrophagist) premieres his new advance track titled “In The Glacier’s Eye“, taken from the upcoming solo album “To Where The Light Retreats”, out in stores on June 01st.

Says Grossmann of it:

“This song is probably one of the catchiest songs I’ve written so far. Still, you can clearly hear my signature. Hence I’m stoked to share this new single from my upcoming album with you all.”