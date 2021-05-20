Vexed Premiere New Music Video “Fake”
Vexed premiere a new official music video for their new single “Fake” just ahead of this Friday’s (May 21st) release of their debut album, “Culling Culture“.
Tell the band:
“…Being a victim of gaslighting is like mental torture. Losing touch with reality, yourself, your friends and family is all the control they want. ‘Fake‘ is a brutally heavy and unforgiving track that is dedicated to all Gaslighters out there. We see you. You have been warned.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wizardthrone Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Obscura) Premieres New Single
0 Comments on "Vexed Premiere New Music Video 'Fake'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.