Vexed Premiere New Music Video “Fake”

posted May 20, 2021 at 1:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Vexed premiere a new official music video for their new single “Fake” just ahead of this Friday’s (May 21st) release of their debut album, “Culling Culture“.

“…Being a victim of gaslighting is like mental torture. Losing touch with reality, yourself, your friends and family is all the control they want. ‘Fake‘ is a brutally heavy and unforgiving track that is dedicated to all Gaslighters out there. We see you. You have been warned.”

