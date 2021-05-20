Vexed Premiere New Music Video “Fake”

Vexed premiere a new official music video for their new single “Fake” just ahead of this Friday’s (May 21st) release of their debut album, “Culling Culture“.

Tell the band:

“…Being a victim of gaslighting is like mental torture. Losing touch with reality, yourself, your friends and family is all the control they want. ‘Fake‘ is a brutally heavy and unforgiving track that is dedicated to all Gaslighters out there. We see you. You have been warned.”