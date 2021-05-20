Wizardthrone (Nekrogoblikon, Gloryhammer, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland”

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Wizardthrone (Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel and Nekrogoblikon) premiere their new advance track and lyrci video “Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland“. The track is off the band’s impending new album “Hypercube Necrodimensions” that will be out in stores on July 16th via Napalm Records.

Tells keyboardist C. Hyperiax Bowes:

“With this track, we voyage deep within the crystalline mists of Epimetheus to unlock the horrific transcendental elucidation of the cosmos. However, such arcane knowledge comes at a terrible price. Keen students of the necrosophic arts will recognize the influence of visionary masters Bal-Sagoth, alongside enigmatic proto-wizard metal pioneers Emperor, upon this particular piece. Eternal supplications to Xhul and his immortal heralds!”