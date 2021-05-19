Obsidious (Ex-Obscura) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Iconic" From Upcoming New Album
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Obsidious - featuring former Obscura guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer, and drummer Sebastian Lanser alongside vocalist Javi Perera premiere their debut single and music video "Iconic", streaming via YouTube for you below.
