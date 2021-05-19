Schismopathic Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Vote for Me" From New Album "The Human Legacy"
Polish grindcore act Schismopathic premiere a new song and lyric video “Vote for Me”, taken from their new album "The Human Legacy", out in stores now via Selfmadegod.
Check out now "Vote for Me" below.

