Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Remain the Same Again" From Upcoming New Album "In Extremis"

Rogga Johansson's Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, etc.) premiere a new song titled "Remain the Same Again", taken from their upcoming new album "In Extremis". The record is set for a July 23 release by Transcending Obscurity Records.