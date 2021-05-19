Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Remain the Same Again" From Upcoming New Album "In Extremis"
Rogga Johansson's Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, etc.) premiere a new song titled "Remain the Same Again", taken from their upcoming new album "In Extremis". The record is set for a July 23 release by Transcending Obscurity Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Yautja Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Schismopathic Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Necrogod Premiere New Song 'Remain the Same Again'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.