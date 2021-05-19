Yautja Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Weight”

Yautja premiere a new music video for their song “The Weight“, which was helmed by Jerry Roe of Friendship Commanders. The band‘s Relapse Records debut album, “The Lurch“, will be released this Friday, May 21st.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Shibby Poole:

“This is a song for those who, while given the opportunity to remain silent, go out of their way to make things harder for others.”

Adds Roe:

“Yautja have been one of my favorite local heavy bands for a while and they’re a group I consider truly unique and energizing in Nashville, and in heavy music in general. Up to this point, I’d only directed videos for my band Friendship Commanders and my bandmate’s solo music, so I was really excited when they asked me to make this video. I’ve long been proud to consider them peers in our local music scene here, so I was overjoyed to work on something with them together as members of this loud but small heavy music community here in Tennessee.”