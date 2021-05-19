Suicidal Tendencies, Rancid, & Pennywise Members Unite As The Crew For Benefit Single

Suicidal Tendencies singer Mike Muir, Rancid‘s vocalist/guitarist Tim Armstrong and bassist/vocalist Matt Freeman, Pennywise‘s guitarist/vocalist Fletcher Dragge and drummer/vocalist Byron McMackin have joined forces in project named The Crew. The collective premiere the below song and lyric video “One Voice“, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells Pennywise‘s Dragge:

“Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir, and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience, obviously Byron Mcmackin and I go way back. Byron and I had a demo of ‘One Voice’ laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it.

Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to safe we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!”