Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Killing Pace”
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, etc.) premiere a music video for their track “Killing Pace“, which boasts lyrics written by Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz.
The group’s debut album “Rat God” is scheduled for a June 04th release date by Listenable Insanity Records. A vinyl release will drop on August 06th via Black Serpent Records.
Explains guitarist Taylor Nordberg:
“This song turned out to be such a ripper! Once we got Paul to write some gnarly lyrics and catchy vocal patterns, it really developed into a bit of an anthemic song, and it’s very mosh-able. It was also so cool that Jeramie was able to talk to director Max Raven and get permission to use the footage from ‘The Abomination‘, it’s just a classic slasher video!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Entheos Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade
- Next Article:
The Crew (Suicidal Tendencies) Premiere Single
0 Comments on "Inhuman Condition (Obituary, Etc.) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.