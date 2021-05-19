"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Killing Pace”

posted May 19, 2021 at 2:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, etc.) premiere a music video for their track “Killing Pace“, which boasts lyrics written by Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz.

The group’s debut album “Rat God” is scheduled for a June 04th release date by Listenable Insanity Records. A vinyl release will drop on August 06th via Black Serpent Records.

Explains guitarist Taylor Nordberg:

“This song turned out to be such a ripper! Once we got Paul to write some gnarly lyrics and catchy vocal patterns, it really developed into a bit of an anthemic song, and it’s very mosh-able. It was also so cool that Jeramie was able to talk to director Max Raven and get permission to use the footage from ‘The Abomination‘, it’s just a classic slasher video!”

