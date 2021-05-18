Ingested Premiere New Music Video For "Manifesting Obscenity" From Upcoming New Album "The Surreption II (Redux)"

Ingested premiere a new song entitled “Manifesting Obscenity”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Surreption II (Redux)", which will be out in stores July 30th via Unique Leader Records.

Explains frontman Jason Evans:

"As some of you may know, the 10th anniversary of our second album The Surreption is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate than to unleash this beast upon the world once more? That's right, we have been holed up in the Ingested lockdown bunker hard at work to bring to you our second album the way we always wanted it to be. This isn't a remix, or a remaster, this is a complete re-recording, a reimagining of an important, but often forgotten step in the path of Ingested. We never got to do a music video for the original release of The Surreption and we think that's a shame, so feast your eyes and ears on our video for 'Manifesting Obscenity', and fire up the pre-orders for The Surreption II', because this bad motherf**ker is available July 30th on Unique Leader Records."