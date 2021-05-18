Replicant Premiere New Song "Caverns Of Insipid Reflection" From Upcoming New Album "Malignant Reality"
Progressive death metal outfit Replicant premiere a new song named “Caverns Of Insipid Reflection”, taken from their upcoming new album "Malignant Reality". The record is coming out later this year via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Caverns Of Insipid Reflection" streaming via YouTube below.
