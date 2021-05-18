Mendel (Ex-Aborted, Cult of Lillith Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Mask"

Mendel - the solo project of former Aborted guitarist Mendel bij de Leij - premiere their new single and music video "The Mask" streaming via YouTube for you below. The track and video features Cult of Lillith frontman Mario Infantes Ávalos. The footage of the singer's parts where shot in front of an actively erupting volcano in his hometown of Reykjavik, Iceland.

Comments Mendel:

"I got in touch with Mario after hearing Cult of Lilith’s last album because I was really impressed with the versatility of his vocals. I was working on this track that I thought would be really cool for a collaboration. Mario’s vocals and ideas lifted the song to a whole new level and couldn’t be more happy on how it turned out.

'The Mask' is loosely based on the story written by Robert W. Chambers who was a big inspiration to Lovecraft and to some seen as the originator of the 'strange stories' genre. During the mixing process the volcano in Iceland (where Mario lives) started to erupt; his idea to film in front of the volcano sounded awesome and so he did. How metal is that?"