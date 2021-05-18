Blue Ox Premiere New Track & Music Video "Lesser Gods and the Science of Superstition" From Upcoming New Album "Holy Vore"
Midwest hardcore/sludge outfit Blue Ox premiere a new track and music video titled “Lesser Gods and the Science of Superstition”. The song is taken from their new album "Holy Vore", out now via Bandcamp.
