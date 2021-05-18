Felled Premiere New Song "Sphagnum in the Hinterlands" From Upcoming New Album "The Intimate Earth"

Felled premiere a new song entitled “Sphagnum in the Hinterlands”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Intimate Earth". The record comes out July 2, 2021 through Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Sphagnum in the Hinterlands" below.