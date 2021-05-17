Pain Releases Rolling Stones Cover "Gimme Shelter"

Pain has always been known not only for their exciting mix of catchy melodies, majestic harmonies and powerful industrial metal rhythms, but for also having a fine sense for combining current world affairs with all-time classics, uniting people across generations and borders.

Now, mastermind Peter Tägtgren proves this gifted instinct once more and have released a unique interpretation of the Rolling Stones masterpiece "Gimme Shelter."

Peter Tägtgren stated about the single:

"I had the idea of covering 'Gimme Shelter' for years… And now it feels like it’s the perfect time to do it – 'cause today this song appears as important as it was when it first came out 52 years ago. Back then it was the Cold War, today it is the war on Covid."