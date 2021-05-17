Caliban Posts New Visualizer Video "Nichts Ist Für Immer" Online
Band Photo: Caliban (?)
After Germany’s prolific Caliban released "Zeitgeister" on Friday, they are sharing a visualizer clip for the song "Nichts ist für immer" today. The clip (which can be seen below,) sees the stunning artwork of "Zeitgeister" come to life.
Andreas Dörner (vocals) comments: "A slightly softer track, the original is called “All I Gave” and was released on “Say Hello To Tragedy”. It’s a song about disappointed love and the end of an illusion. - We will be ourselves in the ones we love. Who am I when your love was just a lie."
