Blanket Hill Premiere New Music Video For "Granite City Blues"
Luxembourg hardcore/metal outfit Blanket Hill premiere a new music video for their track “Granite City Blues”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is taken from their 2020 album "Defcon One".
