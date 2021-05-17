Frog Mallet Premiere New Music Video For "Sludge of the Swamp" From New Album "Dissection by Amphibian"

Boston, Massachusetts slamming death metal band Frog Mallet premiere a new music video for “Sludge of the Swamp”, taken from their new album "Dissection by Amphibian". The record is out in stores now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Sludge of the Swamp" streaming via YouTube below.



