Frog Mallet Premiere New Music Video For "Sludge of the Swamp" From New Album "Dissection by Amphibian"
Boston, Massachusetts slamming death metal band Frog Mallet premiere a new music video for “Sludge of the Swamp”, taken from their new album "Dissection by Amphibian". The record is out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Sludge of the Swamp" streaming via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Enemy 906 Premiere New Single "Asphyxia"
- Next Article:
Blanket Hill Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Frog Mallet Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.