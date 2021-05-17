Ghastly Premiere New Single "Perdition" From New Album "Mercurial Passages"
Ghastly premiere a new single entitled “Perdition”, taken from their new album "Mercurial Passages". The record is out in stores now via 20 Buck Spin and was recorded and mixed at Parasite Dune Studios by Ghastly multi-instrumentalist Ian J. D’Waters, mastered at Redmount Studios by Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna).
Check out now "Perdition" below.
Tells the band's Andy Gordon:
"Writing the lyrics on this record, I tried to push myself to a sort of liminal state, to blur the line between being awake and asleep. This was also the vibe I got listening to the demo versions of the songs on this album. As a result, this song, like most on this record, is a fairly unfiltered stream of consciousness. Needless to say, there are many ways to look at this song. Partly, it tells about the strong disconnect I feel with the modern way of life. It also borrows elements from a very lucid dream during which I felt actual physical pain but also weirdly felt revitalized unlike after an ordinary night of sleep."
