Dress The Dead Releases Two New Songs "Promises & Kisses" And "There Goes The Sun"

Dress The Dead, the band featuring former Forbidden guitarist Craig Locicero, has posted two new songs online named "There Goes The Sun" and "Promises & Kisses." You can check them both out below. The tracks follow on from the previous single, "Knives Out," which is available now through Blood Blast Distribution.

Dress The Dead was originally formed by former Forbidden and Spiral Arms guitarist Craig Locicero in 2017 along with The Haunted vocalist Peter Dolving. After Dolving's departure and the ensuing struggle to find a suitable replacement, the young vocalist Kayla Dixon, who also fronts the band Witch Mountain, reached out to Locicero and recorded sample vocals for the song "1969". From that point forward, Dress The Dead's lineup was complete.

Also featuring guitarist Mikey Rowan (Insolence), bassist James Walker (Manmade God) and drummer Mark Hernandez (Forbidden), the collective pedigree of Dress The Dead lends itself to a sound that is anthemic and soulful, as well as accessible.