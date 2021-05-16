Interview
Vexed Vocalist Megan Targett Discusses Debut Album "Culling Culture," Mental Health, Grime And More
After fifty one years of heavy metal music, it's easy to think that we've heard it all by now. There's so many sub-genres and crossover styles that we often wonder if metal can keep expanding. But sometimes it doesn't need a total reinvention, or to be thrown in a pot with twelve other genres, it just needs a passionate collective of talented musicians, a sincere vocalist and drive and that's exactly what makes Vexed such a fascinating band.
Though heavily influenced by grime music, this quartet from the south of England have shown that they do what they feel is right for the song at hand, rather than follow a specific genre or trend. This is partly why their debut album, "Culling Culture," released in five days time (May 21st) one of the records to really watch out for this year. With its punishing music, deeply personal lyrics and eclectic sound, "Culling Culture" promises to be one of the most talked about debuts in metal this year.
To find out more about the album, the band, the importance of mental health and much more, I caught up with vocalist Megan Targett, who had plenty to reveal about the release. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
