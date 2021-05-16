Periphery's Misha Mansoor Premieres New Solo Song & Music Video "Parabolica"

Periphery's guitarist Misha Mansoor will release his first solo album "Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious" on July 16. The record follows the series of archive releases under the Bulb banner released earlier this year. You can check out his latest single and music video "Parabolica" streaming via YouTube below.

Tells Mansoor:

"I can’t tell you guys how excited I am and how cathartic it feels to finally be able to put out my first solo album. Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious has technically been about 15 years in the making, so your patience has been appreciated.

It was important that I felt genuinely happy with this Bulb debut, but I can say that I finally put together something that I am proud of. This album represents something important to me, and that was both the impetus and the goal in its creation and completion. With that said, I do hope that you enjoy it too!"