Unidad Trauma Premiere New Song & Music Video "33 (Ars Sinistra)" From Upcoming New EP "Arte Médica Sinestra"

Tijuana, Mexico-based grindcore outfit Unidad Trauma premiere their new official music video "33 (Ars Sinistra)". The track is off their new EP, "Arte Médica Sinestra", which comes out via Concreto Records May 28.

Explain the band:

“The video for the song ‘33’ from the new EP Arte Médica Siniestra is a visual adaption of the general lyrical content from the Tijuana based doctors of UNIDAD TRAUMA. The fears of the common citizen in regards to medical practices being performed by professionals who are mentally unfit or have twisted ulterior motives is a topic that these physicians wanted to dissect and expose to onlookers. The ultimate goal being for the viewer to put themselves into the seat of the patient, who lay unconscious as devious hands move and reconstruct their insides, more often times in an irreversible, violent manner.”