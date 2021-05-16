Eastern High Premiere New Song & Music Video "Emperor" From Upcoming New Album "Halo"

Malmö, Sweden-based progressive metal five-piece Eastern High premiere a new song and music video entitled “Emperor”, taken from their upcoming new album "Halo", which will be out in stores July 30.

Check out now "Emperor" below.

“Since the debut album was released back in 2017, our main focus was to make this two-man project a five-man band, which we achieved in 2019. After the recording sessions last summer, we sent the tracks to Erik at Tone Tension Productions for mixing. In the meantime, we filmed the music videos for “Emperor” and “Morning Star,” which was an adventure of cold wind, rain, and some horrific drama when we lost one of our drones, having vanished into the sea with tons of good film material. Not a happy moment after days of work. In the end, everything turned out great and we are now very excited to release this album. With dark themes and a mysterious melodic sound, HALO continues where our debut album Garden Of Heathens left off. It’s an album with both a heavy and light feel to it.”