Osyron Releases New Music Video "Viper Queen"

Out now as of Friday, May 14th, Calgary, Canada’s Osyron are ready to reintroduce the past to the present with the reissue of their 2017 album "Kingsbane" in a Deluxe Edition. The decision to re-release plus remix and remaster the record along with three rewritten and rearranged bonus tracks for Viper Queen, Griefmaker and Razor's Wind (Acoustic) with current drummer Cody Antsey (original recordings were with former drummer Trevor Cobb) was an easy one after the great reception the band received from new fans for their 2020 album "Foundations."

Osyron has always sensed the sound and production could be better for "Kingsbane", and with time on their hands during the Covid pandemic along with writing new music, they felt it was an opportunity to share a fresh take of this epic record for new listeners plus those who have been following them for years.

Drummer Cody Antsey adds:

"The world groans under the heavy burden these days which, according to our nature, should bring us all closer together. But it is precisely this feeling that is too often missing. In these times when the bands can’t get together when the fans can only experience the sweat and sound-filled nights in crowded venues in their memories; other ways of forwarding momentum have to be found. For this reason, we hope that all our fans - both old and new - can enjoy our updated and revitalized Deluxe Edition re-release of Kingsbane. We have big plans for our next record, and we absolutely cannot wait to get back to playing shows and writing together in the studio… Until then, stay safe, stay metal, and we hope to see you on the road someday soon!"