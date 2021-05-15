Kill The Imposter Shares New Lyric Video "Mace"
Florida’s Kill The Imposter has a new lyric video out for their single "Mace," giving a glimpse into the upcoming violent, angst-filled EP "The Violence Sessions," the third release from KTI, following 2019’s "The Decimation" and 2020 "A Strain Of Agony."
Lyrically "The Violence Sessions" comes from a place of frustration and overall redemption for those frustrations. Highlighting world issues and also very close-to-home relationship problems. KTI truly hope the fans feel something powerful enough to move them. Guitarist Danny Arrieta shares the method in the madness:
"The lyrics drive home all the rage and anger I pour into the music to create this wave of violence that washes over you and needs release."
Vocalist Johnny Nobody adds:
"I think the whole idea of KTI is to create something that forces a response. We like to provoke movement or thought. If it's violent (moshing) then so be it. So as far as music affecting me lyrically I would say that if I can’t control my head from banging I would write something that accompanies that. I do write to the music as opposed to writing before I hear the song. I may jot down a phrase or something I can build off of but mostly it's the music the affects my mood."
