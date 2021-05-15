Downswing Debut Their New Vocalist With New Single “Stressed Out”
Downswing return with a new track titled “Stressed Out“. The new single marks the debut of their new frontman. The former singer Brett Colvin left the group earlier this year. They have yet to officially announce the identity of their new vocalist.
