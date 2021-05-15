"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Venues Premiere New Single & Music Video “Uncaged Birds”

posted May 15, 2021 at 3:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Venues premiere a new single and music video named “Uncaged Birds” as the third advance track from their album “Solace“. It will drop on August 27th via Arising Empire.

Tells co-vocalist Robin:

“‘Uncaged Birds‘ is a very special single for me as it is the first song that we wrote and recorded with our new members Lela and Valentin. It was our internal proof that our new set-up works perfectly and just makes more fun than ever before! Thematically, the track is about an unhappy relationship, from which one is crushed and narrowed until one finally breaks out of it.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Venues Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 