Venues Premiere New Single & Music Video “Uncaged Birds”
Venues premiere a new single and music video named “Uncaged Birds” as the third advance track from their album “Solace“. It will drop on August 27th via Arising Empire.
Tells co-vocalist Robin:
“‘Uncaged Birds‘ is a very special single for me as it is the first song that we wrote and recorded with our new members Lela and Valentin. It was our internal proof that our new set-up works perfectly and just makes more fun than ever before! Thematically, the track is about an unhappy relationship, from which one is crushed and narrowed until one finally breaks out of it.”
