Black Sabbath Premiere Remastered Version Of “Hole In The Sky”
Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)
Black Sabbath premiere the recently remastered version of their song “Hole In The Sky“. It will be included on the impending deluxe edition of their album “Sabotage“ (1975 ), due out June 11, 2021.
