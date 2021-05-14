Bala Posts New Visualizer Video "Rituals" Online
Bala's Century Media debut is finally released and can be listened in its full glory here.
The extraordinary songwriting duo Anxela Baltar and Violeta Mosquera are delighted to finally present you their most versatile and sophisticated album to date, "Maleza."
The album is peppered with catchy hits that cross genres, from heavy fuzzed-out guitar riffs, to poppy vocal melodies that engage the listener in a unique way!
To properly celebrate their release, Bala has recorded a visualizer video for their song "Rituais." You can check it out below.
The almost hypnotic vocal melodies perfectly match the visual concept of the video, which was again realised by Josep Caballero (RSV Visual Studio).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Bala Posts New Visualizer Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.