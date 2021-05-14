Bala Posts New Visualizer Video "Rituals" Online

Bala's Century Media debut is finally released and can be listened in its full glory here.

The extraordinary songwriting duo Anxela Baltar and Violeta Mosquera are delighted to finally present you their most versatile and sophisticated album to date, "Maleza."

The album is peppered with catchy hits that cross genres, from heavy fuzzed-out guitar riffs, to poppy vocal melodies that engage the listener in a unique way!

To properly celebrate their release, Bala has recorded a visualizer video for their song "Rituais." You can check it out below.

The almost hypnotic vocal melodies perfectly match the visual concept of the video, which was again realised by Josep Caballero (RSV Visual Studio).