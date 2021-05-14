Thyrfing Unveils New Album "Vanagandr" Release; Posts New Single "Jordafärd" Online

"Jordafärd" (which translate as "Burial") is the second single to be released from Viking/Pagan metal act Thyrfing’s new album – their first in eight years. A brooding epic, "Jordafärd" demonstrates a slow and moody side of the band, in many ways different when compared to the extremely well received first single "Döp dem i eld," that was released in March this year. The track will be released along with cover artwork and beautiful visuals by Niklas Sundin (ex-Dark Tranquillity). The distinct cello parts for the track were recorded by Fox Skinner (Grand Magus) along with Dutch artist Lon Snow, and we also hear Swedish soprano Natalie Hernborg in the finale.

The band comments:

"This is the slowest and probably moodiest song on the album. A burial hymn and a longing for the end – the perfect album closer."

"Jordafärd" is taken from the upcoming album "Vanagandr," out August 27th on Despotz Records and can be heard here.

Despite there being no new studio recordings since 2013’s acclaimed "De ödeslösa," Sweden’s Thyrfing have remained active on the tour circuit with appearances at the likes of Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and Sweden Rock Festival, amongst many other shows. The lure of creating new music always remained however, and starting back in 2015, plans were made for what would become "Vanagandr," the band’s eighth release.

"Vanagandr" was co-recorded and co-produced by Jakob Herrmann (In Flames, Machine Head, Evergrey) at Top Floor Studios, Gothenburg, with the renowned Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, U.D.O., Katatonia) looking after the mix and mastering. The art concept for Vanagandr’ was executed perfectly by Niklas Sundin of Cabin Fever Media (ex-Dark Tranquillity) who reconnects with the band once again (he also did the ”Vansinnesvisor” album back in 2002).