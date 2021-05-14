Forgetting The Memories Reveals New Album "Vemod" Details; Posts "The Solstice Rebirth" Video Online

Swedish metalcore five-piece Forgetting The Memories have announced their new album "Vemod," out 24th September 2021 via Long Branch Records. The band have also released new single "The Solstice Rebirth." You can check out the video below.

"Vemod" is the second LP by the band and has been mixed and mastered by Buster Odeholm (Vildhjarta, Humanity's Last Breath). The 10 new tracks are lyrically haunting and deal with personal setbacks, world-weariness, anger and melancholy or wistfulness (= "Vemod" in Swedish).

Forgetting The Memories commented the new single "This song is about manipulative behaviour that occurs more often than it should. We try to put ourselves in the perspective where you are being manipulated into doing things for others' cause. With that, you'll live in that mindset until the darkness has swallowed you whole. You'll become self-destructive and dangerous to others but mostly to yourself."

Tracklisting:

1. Beneath The Creek

2. The Solstice Rebirth

3. The Lake

4. A Voice In The Static

5. Mask Ov Lies

6. Cowards Tongue

7. From Soot

8. Cursed Earth

9. Komma Skall

10. Trauma