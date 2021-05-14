The Absence Shares "Coffinized" Title Track Music Video
Band Photo: The Absence (?)
The Florida-based melodic death metal quartet The Absence have unveiled a music video for the title track from their forthcoming album "Coffinized." The clip – which premiered last night on Twitch through bassist Mike Leon's channel (www.twitch.tv/MikeLeonShreds) – can be viewed below.
"Coffinized" is the second preview track from The Absence’s upcoming album of the same name, which will be released June 25 by M-Theory Audio.
Says vocalist Jamie Stewart, "We have all been 'Coffinized' at one point or another – trapped in a distant, funerary bubble, obscured under a dark, brooding outlook. As one lingers for a collective exhale, it calls out – a seeping, miserable existence disguised. Such horrors hidden by means of mental escape. But being engulfed by your own disgust and inability can be suffocating: it collapses in, embalming into your being. You become a living casket for all of your own bitter frustrations – nailed in and buried alive."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Varego Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Forgetting The Memories Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "The Absence Shares 'Coffinized' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.