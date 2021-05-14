The Absence Shares "Coffinized" Title Track Music Video

Band Photo: The Absence (?)

The Florida-based melodic death metal quartet The Absence have unveiled a music video for the title track from their forthcoming album "Coffinized." The clip – which premiered last night on Twitch through bassist Mike Leon's channel (www.twitch.tv/MikeLeonShreds) – can be viewed below.

"Coffinized" is the second preview track from The Absence’s upcoming album of the same name, which will be released June 25 by M-Theory Audio.

Says vocalist Jamie Stewart, "We have all been 'Coffinized' at one point or another – trapped in a distant, funerary bubble, obscured under a dark, brooding outlook. As one lingers for a collective exhale, it calls out – a seeping, miserable existence disguised. Such horrors hidden by means of mental escape. But being engulfed by your own disgust and inability can be suffocating: it collapses in, embalming into your being. You become a living casket for all of your own bitter frustrations – nailed in and buried alive."