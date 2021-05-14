Varego Posts New Lyric Video "Tunnel" Online
After the success of the first single, the Italian post prog trio Varego is glad to reveal "Tunnel," the second track taken from their new self-titled album "Varego," out on June 11, 2021. You can check out the lyric video for the song below.
The singer and bass player Davide Marcenaro comments: "Tunnel is a song with a strong emotional impact, which is why we chose it as the album opening. We tried to translate the meaning of the words and the story into music by contrasting a heavy and anxious intro with an airy and open chorus, with the guitar creating a real 'lyrical' line. The song is inspired by a story of my mother and is about the vision of a little girl in wartime, when the terrible sound of the air-raid siren was heard and consequently women, old people and children took refuge in the (still existing) tunnels that winded through the bowels of the village. One day the parish was hit by a bomb and a bricklayer working nearby was unable to save himself and lost his life."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Devin Townsend Confirms "Devolution Series #2"
- Next Article:
The Absence Shares "Coffinized" Music Video
0 Comments on "Varego Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.