Brainstorm Releases New Music Video "Escape The Silence" Featuring Rage Frontman Peavy Wagner

Brainstorm will release their new album "Wall Of Skulls" on August 20th. While cover artwork has been revealed and pre-sale already started last week, the newest creation and first release from the album, "Escape The Silence" is out now.

Tenacious double-bass drums and powering bass lines, groovy guitar shreds and the uncompromising and recognizable voice of Andy B. Franck make this song a memorable top-notch and hard-hitting vigorous hymn! But talking about the singer, we should note that a very special guest was able to lay down some lines on the mic for this song. For the first time ever, the band has worked with a guest vocalist who assume a central role in the respective songs. "Escape The Silence" stars Rage’s legendary Peavy Wagner.

Peavy comments on his contribution: "A outrageously great song with a stunning video. It’s an honour for me to be part of that album. Such an excellent track and awesome piece of music!"