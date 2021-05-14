British Lion Unleashes New Music Video "Land Of The Perfect People"

British Lion, the "up close and personal" side project band of Iron Maiden bassist & founder Steve Harris, have released a brand new video, "Land Of The Perfect People." You can check it out below.

Taken from their 2020 album "The Burning," the song’s lyrics were written by vocalist Richard Taylor who comments, "It's about abandonment and issues from being brought up in a children's home."

Although a summer European tour in support of "The Burning" couldn’t go ahead last year as planned, British Lion have now been confirmed for the 2022 UK Download Festival and are very much hoping to also reschedule some other European club and festival dates.