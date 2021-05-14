Lacuna Coil Posts New Live Video "Apocalypse" Online

Italian metal giants Lacuna Coil just recently announced the release of a new live album, entitled "Live From The Apocalypse," to be released on June 25th.

As of now the live version of "Apocalypse," originally released on the latest studio album "Black Anima," is available on all digital platforms! You can watch the video to "Apocalypse" taken from the bonus DVD below.

"Looking at the sand gliding down through the hourglass...

"‘Apocalypse’ is factual and actual in today’s pandemic, though we couldn’t foresee this when we wrote it: the separation, the solitude, the confusion, the resilience. We keep on fighting for our will to survive." – Cristina Scabbia

"'Apocalypse' is usually a huge concept involving destruction or damage and the way the world ends. In our vision, there’s no big apocalypse just endless little ones. Ignorance, complacency, selfishness alone can bring apocalypse." – Andrea Ferro

"Live From The Apocalypse" is the fruit of an unprecedented time. Unlike previous live efforts the Italians, under the yoke of the pandemic, cleverly devised a way for their devoted fan base to hear and see them on stage by organising a special live stream event performing their latest album, “Black Anima” in its entirety, in September 2020. This very special show will now be released on vinyl and CD as well as a digital album. The physical album formats come with a bonus DVD featuring the footage of the original live stream.