The Catch Debuts First Music Video "Sex Shark"

Self-described "heritage fishing metal" band The Catch has posted their first music video online for the song "Sex Shark." A message from frontman Captain French reads as follows:

"Ahoy, Captain French here. So, you want to hear about my band 'The Catch'? Well, we are the first band of Heritage Fishing Metal to release our debut single called 'Sex Shark'. This will be a long journey on the dark sea together with my eminent pirates on board, on our massive ship!

"The Catch play the greatest form of Folk Metal ever created – Heritage Fishing Metal. To show the world how superior this genre is, over all other genres, we decided we would record a single of the first song we ever wrote – ‘Sex Shark’.

Special guests on ‘Sex Shark’ include Gareth from Alestorm, Sami from Korpiklaani, Petri from Ensiferum, Keith from Cruachan, Baldur from Skalmold, Emilio from Skiltron, John Ryan Ex-Cruachan and others.

"The second track of the 'Sex Shark' single features a very special guest appearance by Kim Dylla, formerly known as Vulvatron - vocalist for GWAR, and stage clothes maker to the metal starts via her Kylla Custom Rockwear label. Kim takes on the role of a phone sex operator for her very unique vocal delivery on this. Not for kids, ha-ha. The video for Sex Shark is also a unique experience, created by Andon Hristov, the video shows a Burtonesque vision of sex shark hell. The music video will be released together with the single, May 14th."

Captain French about the new single;

"This song is very deep and meaningful with lyrics that will stir you and make you contemplate on life and fish …. and sharks with willy’s all over them. When the Folk Metal world heard the greatest band ever were finally planning to release a single, there was a mutiny as everyone who’s anyone in the scene were clamouring to be a part of this release."