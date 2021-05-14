Eternal Struggle Premiere New Song & Music Video "Manifesto/Point One" From Upcoming Debut Album "Year of the Gun"
Hardcore outfit Eternal Struggle premiere a new song and music video “Manifesto/Point One”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Year of the Gun". The record will be out in stores June 4th through Upstate Records or Demons Run Amok in Europe.
Check out now "Manifesto/Point One" below.
