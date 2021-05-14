Fear Factory Premiere New Track “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine”
Fear Factory‘s “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine” has dropped as the second advance track taken from the group’s new album “Aggression Continuum“. The album is scheduled for a June 18th release date by Nuclear Blast.
