The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single “Nightfall”

The Devil Wears Prada premiered the opening to track their impending “ZII” EP, titled “Nightfall“. That effort is scheduled for a May 21st release date.

Tells frontman Mike Hranica:

“Sonically, I think ‘Nightfall‘ is a celebration of what the band did for a long while. I remember that it’s the first song I completed vocally and I know that it’s straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It’s a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP.”