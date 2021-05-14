"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single “Nightfall”

The Devil Wears Prada premiered the opening to track their impending “ZII” EP, titled “Nightfall“. That effort is scheduled for a May 21st release date.

Tells frontman Mike Hranica:

“Sonically, I think ‘Nightfall‘ is a celebration of what the band did for a long while. I remember that it’s the first song I completed vocally and I know that it’s straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It’s a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP.”

