Carnifex Premiere New Single “Seven Souls”

Carnifex‘s new single “Seven Souls” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.

You can catch the group this July on the below dates:

07/08 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

07/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

07/10 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.

07/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

07/13 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

07/15 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

07/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

07/17 Nashville, TN – The End

07/18 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

07/20 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

07/21 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

07/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall