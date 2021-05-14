Carnifex Premiere New Single “Seven Souls”
Carnifex‘s new single “Seven Souls” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
You can catch the group this July on the below dates:
07/08 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
07/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
07/10 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.
07/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
07/13 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
07/15 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
07/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
07/17 Nashville, TN – The End
07/18 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
07/20 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
07/21 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
07/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
