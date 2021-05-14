"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Carnifex Premiere New Single “Seven Souls”

posted May 14, 2021 at 2:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Carnifex‘s new single “Seven Souls” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.

You can catch the group this July on the below dates:

07/08 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
07/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
07/10 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.
07/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
07/13 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
07/15 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
07/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
07/17 Nashville, TN – The End
07/18 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
07/20 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
07/21 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
07/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Carnifex Premiere New Single 'Seven Souls'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 