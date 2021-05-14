Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Khemmis, Etc.) Premiere “Roadkill”
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Go Ahead And Die‘s (Soulfly, Khemmis, etc.) new advance track “Roadkill” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s off the band’s self-titled debut album, due out June 11th by Nuclear Blast Records.
