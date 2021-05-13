Cradle Of Filth Introduces New Keyboardist/Female Vocalist Anabelle Iratni
British extreme metal veterans Cradle Of Filth has revealed Anabelle Iratni, also of Devilement and Veile, as their new female vocalist and keyboardist. A short message from the band reads as follows:
"After a triumphant debut at our live stream yesterday, please all welcome Anabelle to Cradle Of Filth! Tickets are still available to purchase to rewatch our Dracula Spectacular until May 26th via Veeps."
Anabelle Iratni herself adds:
"Surprise! I can finally spring forth from the shadows and reveal that I am indeed wreaking havoc within Cradle of Filth.
"Thank you, fellow Filthians, for the warm welcome to the ranks! I'm genuinely overwhelmed by the amount of love I have received from all you incredible fans. I can't bloody wait to hit the road to meet you all and to bring the Dracula spectacular extravaganza to stages around the world.
"Stay filthy!"
