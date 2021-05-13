Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Portugal's Armnatt

There’s something to be said for the concept of "less is more," and when that no-frills approach works in any sphere of life, the results can be impressive. Portugal’s black metal entity Armnatt adheres to that practice, and it keeps it simple for the better. The ensemble has forwarded its old guard-friendly black metal since 2013, around the time of its split cassette release with Bosnian act Tmärrdhë. Signal Rex is now poised to release Armnatt’s third full-length album, “Eternal Flame,” on May 28.

Armnatt has most certainly not strayed from its path with “Eternal Flame.” The unit’s raw, second-wave-inspired black metal remains consistent upon its ongoing trajectory, the difference being that Armnatt is clearly improving itself on the songwriting front. Tracks like “Dark Moon Rising” and “Immortal Might” will surely satisfy some old-school Darkthrone fans, but the Portuguese act oozes a sense of authenticity and passion that separates it from the sea of uninspired copycats. Intuitively enough, it’s clear that the band isn’t essential listening for longtime black metal fans, yet it is most certainly an enjoyable one worth checking out if second-wave black metal is your cup of tea.