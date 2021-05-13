Deathchant Releases New Music Video "Holy Roller"

L.A. quartet Deathchant share a wild video from their forthcoming sophomore album "Waste" today via Revolver Magazine. "Waste" is the band's debut on RidingEasy Records. Watch and share "Holy Roller" below.

Heavy music’s evolution has always been a murky swamp of sub-genres. So, combining Thin Lizzy’s glistening twin guitar harmonies with Melvins-grade sludge and a hearty dose of proto-metal psych probably shouldn’t sound so revolutionary as it does in the hands of L.A. quartet Deathchant. But theirs is a special, transcendent sound.

"Waste," the band’s sophomore album and first for RidingEasy Records, is anything but. The 33-minute, 7-song blast flows seamlessly from song to song, aided by droning segues, while simultaneously slithering between genres and moods. Rumbling noise, chiming guitar melodies, bluesy boogie, NWOBHM thrash, COC grunge and punk fury all rear their head at times, sometimes all at once.