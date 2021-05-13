Bonecarver Releases "The Scythe" Music Video
Spanish brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released a video for their new single "The Scythe," taken from their new album "Evil," out now via Unique Leader.
Watch the video for "The Scythe" below.
The band comment: "'The Scythe' is the fourth in the series of Evil videos. It is one of the most brutal songs from the album. This time we are invoking the spirit of Bonecarver through witchcraft. The video was recorded by RC visuals in April this year in Madrid."
Formerly known as Cannibal Grandpa, the quartet return with their most uncompromisingly brutal record yet, and a new name to represent their reinvention.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Osiah Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Deathchant Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Bonecarver Unveils 'The Scythe' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.