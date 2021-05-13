Bonecarver Releases "The Scythe" Music Video

Spanish brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released a video for their new single "The Scythe," taken from their new album "Evil," out now via Unique Leader.

Watch the video for "The Scythe" below.

The band comment: "'The Scythe' is the fourth in the series of Evil videos. It is one of the most brutal songs from the album. This time we are invoking the spirit of Bonecarver through witchcraft. The video was recorded by RC visuals in April this year in Madrid."

Formerly known as Cannibal Grandpa, the quartet return with their most uncompromisingly brutal record yet, and a new name to represent their reinvention.